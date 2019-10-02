Democratic Representatives Mike Quigley
of Illinois and Katie Hill of California on Tuesday introduced a
resolution condemning Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary
Ben Carson's recent transphobic comments.
During a recent visit to HUD's San
Francisco office, Carson referred to transgender women as “big
harry men,” The Washington Post reported.
In an interview with Fox News, Carson
cited the Bible in explaining his remarks.
“The Bible tells us that we have to
love everybody and that Jesus died for everybody,” Carson told host
Tucker Carlson. “It also tells you that if you stick to biblical
principals, you will be persecuted.”
Carson added: “You know, if I wake up
tomorrow and I feel like I'm Chinese, it doesn't necessarily make me
Chinese.”
Over 30 House Democrats have signed the
resolution condemning Carson's comments.
“Secretary Carson’s history of
homophobia and transphobia go beyond simply being offensive. They are
completely unacceptable for the federal official responsible for
ensuring minority populations have access to safe, secure housing,”
Quigley said in a statement. “At a minimum, he owes an apology to
the staff he subjected to his bigoted remarks, to trans individuals
around the country, and to the entire LGBT community. It is clearer
than ever that Secretary Carson’s bigoted views make him unfit to
lead HUD and the record must reflect that this Congress does not
condone such intolerance.”
“I spent my entire career working in
homelessness services where I saw over and over how
disproportionately transgender individuals, particularly trans women,
experience housing insecurity. Secretary Carson’s comments were
hurtful, bigoted, and do not represent the feelings of this Congress,
which has a historically large and diverse LGBT Equality Caucus, or
the American people. I am proud to join Representative Quigley in
this resolution to condemn Secretary Carson’s history of
transphobic comments and policies,” said Hill.
Carson has a history of opposing LGBT
rights. In 2016, Carson called transgenderism
the “height of absurdity.” The previous year, as he
campaigned for the GOP presidential nomination, Carson said that he
didn't want the military
dealing “with the transgender thing” and proposed
“a transgender bathroom.” Also a vocal opponent of marriage
equality, Carson in 2015 explained that he was opposed to same-sex
unions because some
inmates turn gay in prison. Carson later apologized for saying
that being gay is a choice, angering social conservatives.