The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and CNN on Tuesday announced that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will participate in next week's LGBT town hall.

The town hall will take place on October 10, the eve of the 31st annual National Coming Out Day, at The Novo in Los Angeles. The event, titled “Power of Our Pride,” will be broadcast during prime time on CNN.

With Sander's inclusion, ten presidential candidates are scheduled to appear, including former Vice President Joe Biden, former Texas Representative Beto O'Rourke, businessman Tom Steyer, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, and Senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren.

Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Andrew Yang cited scheduling conflicts in declining HRC's invitation to participate.

Two openly gay journalists – Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon – are among the town hall's four moderators. Dana Bash and Chris Cuomo will also participate.