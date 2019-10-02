In an interview with The Advocate's LGBTQ&A podcast, actress and transgender rights activist Laverne Cox said that she was done debating whether transgender is real.

The 47-year-old Cox is best known for playing Sophia Burset, a transgender inmate on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black.

In 2014, Cox became the first transgender person to cover Time magazine.

The Time cover and her work on Orange Is the New Black made Cox famous.

“I was prepared,” Cox said of her sudden fame. “I think the beauty of having my breakthrough moment as an actor, that also coincided with the advocacy work that I was doing, having that breakthrough moment over 40 and after sort of struggling in New York City to be an actor for over 20 years, I was prepared.”

“It's really, really hard if you don't know who you are and all of a sudden, the world is telling you who you are. If you do not have a sense already of who you are and then all of a sudden you're famous, I think that's very, very dangerous.”

Cox said that the conversation on being transgender has “shifted” since 2014.

“I was thinking about this now as I prepare to talk more about the Title VII case that's going to the Supreme Court on October 8 and there are amicus briefs that are being submitted to the Supreme Court by folks who think it should be legal to discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community in employment. They're basically debating the legitimacy of trans people, right? That there's no such thing as being non-binary or trans and I'm just like, 'I'm not interested in debating my identity or existence anymore,'” Cox said.

“At stake with Title VII is really, is it legal to discriminate against LGBTQ people? And I don't think that's the issue. I think the issue is, should it be legal to discriminate against anyone in this country? And I say no.”

“So I'm just done debating my existence. I'm done debating whether trans is real. I'm real. I'm sitting here and I have lived experiences as a woman, as a woman of trans experience, as a black woman, and so I'm done with that and I know a lot of trans folks are done with that.”

“We don't need to debate trans existence. We need to say that we shouldn't be discriminating against people because of who they are,” she added.