During the GLAAD Gala San Francisco on Saturday, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint made a powerful speech about the National Trans Visibility March that took place earlier that day.

The host of Saturday's event, Peppermint remembered the 18 transgender women of color murdered this year.

“I know how lucky I am, but I also know you shouldn’t have to be lucky just to feel safe walking around in your own skin. That should be my right, not my privilege. But we cannot make that a reality; we can’t change the world if we are fighting alone,” Peppermint told the crowd.

“This unrelenting cycle of despair puts one in three trans women in extreme poverty and leads many of us to substance abuse, which subjects many of us to violence and survival sex work. Trans women of color are twice as likely to be unemployed and live in extreme poverty as our white counterparts, more than 40 percent of us experience homelessness, and nearly half of Black trans women attempt suicide.”

“Nineteen trans women have been murdered already this year, and 18 of those 19 victims have been Black trans women. Many of us escaped murder only to remain inside a cycle of poverty, abuse, and oppression that seems unbreakable. But it’s not unbreakable.”

“Don't scandalize or act surprised when you discover someone loves a trans person,” Peppermint requested from the audience. “Our potential partners need to be welcomed into our spaces, not made to feel as though their sexuality is off because they love a trans man or woman.”