In an interview with Gayle King, out singer Lil Nas X said that as a teenager he prayed that being gay was a phase.

Lil Nas X, 20, came out at the end of June on Twitter. He is best known for his single “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lil Nas X told King that he knew he was gay at a young age.

“Yeah, definitely. I knew,” he said. “Especially around my teenage years. You know, I would just pray, pray, and pray … that it was a phase.”

“That it would go away?” King asked.

“Yeah, it would go away. … 'Cause me being in this position, like, it's easy for me. But some little boy ten miles from here … it's not gonna be good for him,” he answered.

“But don't you think you coming out could probably help others who are struggling the way you were struggling with it?” King asked.

“I think it’s gonna always help, you know. We still have a long way to go, because it’s not, like, everybody is messing with me now. … But I do believe it's helping,” he said.

King's interview with Lil Nas X will air Tuesday on CBS This Morning.