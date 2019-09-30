Appearing Saturday at a fundraiser hosted by gay philanthropist Tim Gill and his husband Scott Miller, former Vice President Joe Biden said that he gets more credit for marriage equality than he deserves.

Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, announced his support for same-sex marriage during an appearance on Meet the Press in 2012. Within days, President Barack Obama announced his support for allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry.

“I get more credit for marriage equality than I deserve,” Bident told the crowd, estimated at around 200 people.

“I didn't have to evolve very much,” he added. (The Washington Blade noted in its coverage that Biden in 1996, then a senator, voted in favor of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which prohibited the federal government from recognizing the legal marriages of gay couples.)

Biden also reiterated his support for the Equality Act, a federal bill which seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws. The measure cleared the House earlier this year.

“The first bill I want to sign is the Equality Act because today you can be married in a number of states on Saturday and be fired on Monday when you go into work,” Biden said.

“And it's gotta change,” he added. “And most people don't even know that. If we let them know that, we can change the law across the country.”

Gill is often credited as being the LGBT rights movement's largest donor, having committed more than $422 million of his own money to the cause since the early 1990s.