Out singer Adam Lambert discussed Lil Nas X's recent coming out gay.

Lil Nas X, 20, came out at the end of June on Twitter. He is best known for his single “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Speaking with ET Canada, Lambert, who is promoting his latest studio album Velvet: Side A, said that he can relate to Lil Nas X.

“I can relate to someone like Lil Nas X who waited until his song went to number one and be like, 'By the way, I'm gay.' I really respect that, because I think he's proven a point,” Lambert said.

“And now he can turn around and that ripple effect to all the young people out there that might be questioning their sexuality or just coming out or older people that are living in it. It proves a point that you can have success – big success. It is possible. Anybody is welcome to have that kind of success.”

“And maybe it's not about what your sexuality is at the end of the day. Maybe it's about: Do you like the damn song or not? And I think that's sort of his point. He's like, 'You like my song. It doesn't matter what I do in my bedroom. Do you like my music?' This is what this is about. I love that.” he said.

Lambert added that he believes it is less taboo to be queer in the music industry today than it was ten years ago when he appeared on American Idol.