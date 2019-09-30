Out singer Adam Lambert discussed Lil
Nas X's recent coming out gay.
Lil Nas X, 20, came out at the end of
June on Twitter. He is best known for his single “Old Town Road”
with Billy Ray Cyrus.
Speaking with ET Canada, Lambert, who
is promoting his latest studio album Velvet: Side A, said that
he can relate to Lil Nas X.
“I can relate to someone like Lil Nas
X who waited until his song went to number one and be like, 'By the
way, I'm gay.' I really respect that, because I think he's proven a
point,” Lambert
said.
“And now he can turn around and that
ripple effect to all the young people out there that might be
questioning their sexuality or just coming out or older people that
are living in it. It proves a point that you can have success – big
success. It is possible. Anybody is welcome to have that kind of
success.”
“And maybe it's not about what your
sexuality is at the end of the day. Maybe it's about: Do you like the
damn song or not? And I think that's sort of his point. He's like,
'You like my song. It doesn't matter what I do in my bedroom. Do you
like my music?' This is what this is about. I love that.” he said.
Lambert added that he believes it is
less taboo to be queer in the music industry today than it was ten
years ago when he appeared on American Idol.