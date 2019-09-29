Out singer Ricky Martin on Saturday
announced that he and husband Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth
child.
The couple welcomed Lucia Martin-Yosef
in late December. They are also raising 10-year-old twin sons Matteo
and Valentino.
Martin was presented with the National
Visibility Award at Saturday's 23rd annual HRC National
Dinner at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
From the podium, Martin thanked his
husband and children, then added: “We are pregnant. We are
waiting.”
“I love big families,” he added.
Martin dedicated his award to LGBT
immigrants.
“I want to dedicate this award to the
refugees. To members of the LGBT community that are walking right
now; that are in the middle of the desert. Leaving their countries
because they felt threatened. They get to this country, they ask for
asylum, and just because of being who they are, asylum is not being
granted. This award is for them,” Martin told the crowd. “I will
lend my voice for them.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, the only thing
that I'm asking for is to go out there and vote,” Martin added.
“This needs to change.”
