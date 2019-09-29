Out singer Ricky Martin on Saturday announced that he and husband Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child.

The couple welcomed Lucia Martin-Yosef in late December. They are also raising 10-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino.

Martin was presented with the National Visibility Award at Saturday's 23rd annual HRC National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

From the podium, Martin thanked his husband and children, then added: “We are pregnant. We are waiting.”

“I love big families,” he added.

Martin dedicated his award to LGBT immigrants.

“I want to dedicate this award to the refugees. To members of the LGBT community that are walking right now; that are in the middle of the desert. Leaving their countries because they felt threatened. They get to this country, they ask for asylum, and just because of being who they are, asylum is not being granted. This award is for them,” Martin told the crowd. “I will lend my voice for them.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the only thing that I'm asking for is to go out there and vote,” Martin added. “This needs to change.”

