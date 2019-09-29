In accepting an award on Saturday, Pose star Dominique Jackson remembered the victims of transphobic violence.

Jackson, who plays Elektra Abundance on FX's drama Pose, received the National Equality Award at Saturday's 23rd annual HRC National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

In accepting the award, Jackson, 44, reminded the crowd that transgender people such as herself are human.

“My community dies every day,” Jackson said. “Whether it's from HIV and AIDS, or from transphobia, or homophobia. I ask you, consider this: That is a human being. We're all human beings. It's about inclusivity.”

“And I will never, ever ask any of you for respect. I will demand it,” she added to applause.

“You will not tell me that you accept me. You will not tell me that you tolerate me. That is not your power. I take that from you. You will respect me for who I am,” she concluded.