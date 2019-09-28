The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Friday came out in support of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's investigation will look into allegations Trump pressured Ukraine's president to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden is currently considered the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

HRC President Alphonso David announced the group's support in a statement released late Friday.

“These are serious allegations that, if true, thoroughly compromise the national security of the United States, the constitutional process, and the integrity of our electoral framework,” David said. “The safety and well-being of our democracy is at stake. The U.S. House is right to launch a formal inquiry and investigate all others who may have played a role in these alleged crimes or were aware of them. As the Speaker said, no one is above the law, and that includes the president of the United States.”

The National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and the National LGBT Task Force have also endorsed the House's impeachment inquiry but not outright impeachment.

Openly LGBT House members have also backed the inquiry, including Representatives David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Mark Takano of California, Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, Angie Craig of Minnesota, Katie Hill of California, Sharice Davids of Kansas, and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, the Washington Blade reported.