The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Friday came out in support
of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's
investigation will look into allegations Trump pressured Ukraine's
president to investigate his political rival, former Vice President
Joe Biden.
Biden is currently considered the
front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
HRC President Alphonso David announced
the group's support in a statement released late Friday.
“These are serious allegations that,
if true, thoroughly compromise the national security of the United
States, the constitutional process, and the integrity of our
electoral framework,” David said. “The safety and well-being of
our democracy is at stake. The U.S. House is right to launch a formal
inquiry and investigate all others who may have played a role in
these alleged crimes or were aware of them. As the Speaker said, no
one is above the law, and that includes the president of the United
States.”
The National Center for Lesbian Rights
(NCLR) and the National LGBT Task Force have also endorsed the
House's impeachment inquiry but not outright impeachment.
Openly LGBT House members have also
backed the inquiry, including Representatives David Cicilline of
Rhode Island, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, Mark Takano of California,
Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, Angie Craig of Minnesota, Katie
Hill of California, Sharice Davids of Kansas, and Chris Pappas of New
Hampshire, the Washington Blade reported.