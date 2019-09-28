Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye's
grooming guy, on Thursday met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to
discuss the Equality Act and “living with HIV.”
Van Ness shared details about his
meeting in an Instagram post.
“'We have to pass the Equality Act'
@speakerpelosi said to me. I said, with Mitch McConnell how?? Speaker
Pelosi said, (I’m paraphrasing here) the voters in states with
Republican Senators MUST put pressure on their Senators to force
McConnell to bring the #equalityact up to vote,” Van Ness captioned
a photo of himself and the speaker.
“If you consider yourself an ALLY and
live in a state with a Republican Senator I IMPLORE you to call,
email, and mail their office and ask them to VOTE on the Equality
Act,” he added.
The Equality Act, which cleared the
House earlier this year, seeks to add protections against
discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to
existing civil rights laws.
Pelosi thanked Van Ness on Twitter.
“Such a pleasure to see you again
today, @jvn,” she captioned a photo of herself and Van Ness. “Your
courage & commitment to building a better, more accepting world
for all is an inspiration. Thank you for lending your voice to the
ongoing fight for the #EqualityAct.”
In a separate post, Van Ness, who
recently revealed he's HIV-positive, said that he also discussed
“living with HIV” and “access to PrEP” with Pelosi and
Illinois Representative Robin Kelly, a Democrat.