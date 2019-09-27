A federal judge on Thursday ruled in
favor of a Michigan adoption agency opposed to placing children with
LGBT couples.
District Judge Robert Jonker issued a
preliminary injunction blocking Michigan from canceling contracts
with adoption agencies that refuse to place children with LGBT
couples.
The state in March announced the policy
following the resolution of a 2017 lawsuit filed by two lesbian
couples.
The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty
sued on behalf of Lansing-based St. Vincent Catholic Charities, two
adoptive parents and a former foster child who was adopted, the AP
reported. Attorney General Dana Nessel, an openly gay Democrat, is a
defendant in the case. Nessel helped craft the legal settlement that
resulted in overturning the state's stance.
Jay Kaplan, staff attorney for the ACLU
of Michigan's LGBT Project, said that the ruling would “allow
agencies [in Michigan] to turn away same-sex foster parents who are
able to provide supportive and loving homes for those children.”
“Today's ruling requires the state to
put the individual religious beliefs of foster care agencies ahead of
the welfare of children,” he added.
The state has not said whether it would
appeal the decision.