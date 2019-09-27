The Los Angeles Lakers will host a Pride Night next month.

The 2nd annual Pride Night will be held on October 16 as the Lakers welcome the Golden State Warriors to the Staples Center.

Robbie Rogers, Major League Soccer's (MLS) first openly gay player, will receive the “Laces of Unity” award at the event. Jason Collins, last year's honoree, will present the award to Rogers.

Rogers, 32, came out gay in 2013. Later that same year, he became the first openly gay man to compete in a top North American professional sports league when he debuted with the LA Galaxy. A series of injuries forced him to retire in 2017.

In 2017, he married Hollywood producer Greg Berlanti. The couple is raising two children.

LGBT sports blog Outsports reported that the Lakers will hand out Pride Night unity LED bracelets to fans in attendance. Special guests will include representatives from the Trevor Project and the LGBT Center of Los Angeles. The National Anthem will be performed by the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.