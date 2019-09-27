RuPaul's Drag Race UK will premiere next month in the United States on Logo.

The reality competition to find the “UK's next drag superstar” will premiere on the basic cable network on Friday, October 11.

The series will premiere on October 3 on BBC Three.

British television personalities Alan Carr and Graham Norton join RuPaul and Michelle Visage as judges. Celebrity guest judges include Cheryl, Andrew Garfield, Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Michaela Coel, Dame Twiggy and Jade Thirlwall. Joining as celebrity coaches will be MNEK, Curtis Pritchard and AJ Pritchard. Special guests for the popular Snatch Game episode will be Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly.

Ten queens will compete for the crown, including Baga Chipz (London), Blu Hydrangea (Belfast), Cheryl Hole (Essex), Crystal (London), Divina De Campo (West Yorkshire), Gothy Kendoll (Leicester), Scardey Kat (Wiltshire), Sum Ting Wong (Birmingham), The Vivienne (Liverpool), and Vinegar Strokes (London).

(Related: Billy Porter, RuPaul win Emmy Awards.)