Appearing Sunday on CBS This Morning, Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said that America is ready for a gay president.

The openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana spoke with CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe as Buttigieg kicked off an ambitious bus tour through Iowa.

Buttigieg said that it was important to do well in Iowa, which holds the first major contest of the presidential primary season.

“I think we gotta do well here,” Buttigieg said. “Yes, we gotta do well in Iowa. First of all, the best way to settle any question about electability is to win an election somewhere.”

When O'Keefe asked Buttigieg about his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, Buttigieg answered that he's doing “great.”

“He's got his own roadshow going a lot of the time. You know, this is challenging for both of us. It's a challenging thing to do to your marriage when we've been married just over a year, but also bringing us closer together because it's an adventure,” he said.

“Do you think the nation is ready for a first gentleman?” O'Keefe.

“Yeah,” Buttigieg answered, “and I think they're ready for a first gentleman like Chasten. He's just got a great way with people. He's great with kids. He's passionate about education. And he will do so much to build people up. I can't wait to see him in that role.”