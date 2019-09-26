Xavier Bettel, the openly gay prime minister of Luxembourg, told the United Nations on Tuesday that everyone has a duty to challenge hate speech.

Bettel spoke during a UN panel on ending hate speech against sexual minorities. Advocates said that Bettel is the first openly gay world leader to speak on LGBT rights at the UN.

“I never wanted to be the gay prime minister,” he told the crowd. “But I'm the prime minister and I'm gay.”

“Being gay was not my choice. But not to accept it is a choice. And to accept myself was so difficult. I don't ask people to judge, but to accept. Homophobia is a personal choice. And we have to fight against it.”

“We are all part and we all have a responsibility,” he said of ending hate speech. “This starts from … your politicians but it goes also to a family evening, to dinner with friends, with family. If they have hate speech, you can never accept it.”

Other openly gay world leaders include Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Bettel, 46, married his husband, architect Gauthier Destenay, in 2015, making him the first European Union leader to marry a person of the same sex while in office.

