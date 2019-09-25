Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe has called on players around the world to fight inequality.

The 34-year-old Rapinoe was named FIFA's Best Women's Player in the World. She accepted her prize during an event in Milan, Italy on Monday.

In accepting the award, Rapinoe called on fellow players to fight against racism, homophobia, and pay disparity.

“If we really want to have meaningful change, what I think is most inspiring would be if everybody other than [Raheem] Sterling and [Kalidou] Koulibaly, if they were as outraged about racism as they were, if everybody was as outraged about homophobia as the LGBTQ players, if everybody was as outraged about the lack of equal pay and investment in the women’s game other than just women, that would be the most inspiring thing to me,” Rapinoe said.

“That’s my ask of everybody. We have such [an] incredible opportunity, being professional football players ... we have so much success … we have incredible platforms,” she said. “I ask everybody here to lend your platform, to lift people up, to use this beautiful game to change the world for [the] better.”

Rapinoe has also spoken out against President Donald Trump's policies and lent her support to Colin Kaepernick's protest against social injustice.

