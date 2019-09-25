Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and
Bobby Berk have praised Jonathan Van Ness for revealing he's living
with HIV.
Van Ness, Queer Eye's grooming
guy, discusses his status in his just-released memoir, Over the
Top.
The 32-year-old Van Ness told The
New York Times that he was diagnosed as HIV-positive at age 25.
The diagnosis came after he fainted at a hair salon.
He explained that by coming forward he
hopes to break down the stigma surrounding HIV.
Berk, Queer Eye's interior
designer, told
Variety:
“We've been there supporting him around this decision that he had
to make. We're just so happy that he feels supported today. It's been
a positive thing. People are having a good reaction to it. And that's
all that we can hope for – that he's happy and feels supported.”
Brown added that Queer Eye
promotes “letting people know: 'You're not alone. And that if I can
make it, you can make it, too.'”
Berk and Brown made their comments at
Saturday's Hearts of Gold concert in support of the 50th
anniversary of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, where Brown worked with
kids for seven years.