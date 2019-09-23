RuPaul Charles and Billy Porter were among the LGBT celebrities to win Emmys at Sunday's ceremony.

Porter, who plays ballroom emcee Pray Tell on FX's Pose, won in the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category, making him the first openly gay black man to win the category.

Pose explores New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s. It features television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX. It was recently renewed for a third season.

“I am so overwhelmed and I am so overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day,” Porter said in his acceptance speech.

“It took many years of vomiting up the filth I was taught about myself and half-believed, before I could walk around this Earth like I had a right to be here,” he added, quoting novelist James Baldwin. “I have the right. You have the right. We all have the right.”

VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race won its second consecutive award for best competition program. The show's host, RuPaul Charles, last week won his fourth consecutive Emmy for best reality host.

In his acceptance speech, RuPaul urged people to register to vote.

“We're so proud of this show and we're so happy for all the gorgeous kids who come on and show how fabulous they are,” RuPaul told the crowd. “Thanks to the Academy for voting for us. … And speaking of voting and love, go and register to vote, vote, vote. Register!”