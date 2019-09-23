RuPaul Charles and Billy Porter were
among the LGBT celebrities to win Emmys at Sunday's ceremony.
Porter, who plays ballroom emcee Pray
Tell on FX's Pose, won in the Outstanding Actor in a Drama
Series category, making him the first openly gay black man to win the
category.
Pose explores
New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s. It features
television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular
roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series,
according to FX. It was recently renewed for a third season.
“I am so overwhelmed and I am so
overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day,” Porter said
in his acceptance speech.
“It took many years of vomiting up
the filth I was taught about myself and half-believed, before I could
walk around this Earth like I had a right to be here,” he added,
quoting novelist James Baldwin. “I have the right. You have the
right. We all have the right.”
(Related: In
Emmy speech, Patricia Arquette calls for transgender rights.)
VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race won its
second consecutive award for best competition program. The show's
host, RuPaul Charles, last
week won his fourth consecutive Emmy for best reality host.
In his acceptance speech, RuPaul urged
people to register to vote.
“We're so proud of this show and
we're so happy for all the gorgeous kids who come on and show how
fabulous they are,” RuPaul told the crowd. “Thanks to the Academy
for voting for us. … And speaking of voting and love, go and
register to vote, vote, vote. Register!”