In accepting an Emmy Award on Sunday, Patricia Arquette paid tribute to her late sister, Alexis Arquette.

Patricia Arquette won an acting award for her performance in Hulu's The Act.

"In my heart. I'm so sad I lost my sister Alexis and that trans people are still being persecuted," Arquette told the crowd. "I'm in mourning every day of my life Alexis and I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted."

"And give them jobs," she continued. "They are human beings; let's give them jobs. Let's get rid of this bias that we have everywhere."

Alexis Arquette starred in more than 40 films, including The Wedding Singer, I Think I Do and Killer Drag Queens on Dope. Alexis' transition from male to female was documented in the film Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother. A vocal supporter of transgender rights, Arquette died in 2016 from cardiac arrest after fighting HIV.

Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black) gave a standing ovation to Arquette's speech.