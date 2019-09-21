During Friday's presidential LGBT
forum, Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, told the
audience that President Donald Trump's administration was not a
friend to the LGBT community.
The forum included 10 Democratic
presidential candidates and was hosted by GLAAD, The Advocate,
One Iowa, and The Gazette.
(Related: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren,
Pete Buttigieg talk LGBT issues at GLAAD forum.)
“I have to tell you, it is no secret
that President Trump and his administration are not friends of the
LGBTQ community. We all knew that, correct?” Brown told the
audience.
“It’s not just Donald Trump who is
the problem, it’s the people surrounding him. The rhetoric coming
from the White House that is meant to divide our nation and target
marginalized communities has to stop. And it is time for all
marginalized communities to stand united.”
Brown's comments come roughly a month
after he faced backlash for saying that former White House Press
Secretary Sean Spicer was a “good guy.”
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Karamo Brown deletes Twitter account after calling Sean Spicer a
“good guy.”)
“Please keep talking about this on
social media, use the hashtag #LGBTQ Forum. Only together can we
overcome the divisiveness that President Trump has caused,” Brown
concluded.