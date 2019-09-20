During a recent radio interview, Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg suggested that the LGBT media was responsible for stories questioning his gay credibility.

Buttigieg made his comments while speaking with Clay Cane on his Sirius XM show, Urban View.

(Related: During third Democratic debate, Pete Buttigieg talked about coming out gay.)

“I'm sure you've heard this before in LGBT circles, that more masculine-presenting men have more access,” Cane stated. “How different would it be if you were 'more effeminate?'”

“It's tough for me to know, right? 'Cause I just am what I am, and, you know, there's going to be a lot of that,” answered Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“That's why I can't even read the LGBT media. Because it's all he's too gay, not gay enough, wrong kind of gay. Like geez, all right.”

“All I know is life became a lot easier when I just started allowing myself to be myself and I'll let other people write up whether I'm 'too this' or 'too that,'” he added.

It's uncertain what stories Buttigieg was referring to, but sites such as Vice and Slate – which are not LGBT media – have posted stories criticizing Buttigieg on his LGBT cred. The New Republic quickly took down an op-ed penned by an openly gay literary critic who argued that Buttigieg would make an ineffective leader because his later-in-life coming out made him a “gay teenager” obsessed with sex and drugs.

(Related: New Republic deletes homophobic op-ed about Pete Buttigieg.)