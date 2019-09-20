Music producer Mark Ronson has come out
as sapiosexual.
Speaking with ITV's Good Morning
Britain on Thursday, Ronson, 44, said that he's attracted to
intelligence above other traits, including gender.
“I feel like I identify as
sapiosexual,” Ronson, 44, told anchors Ben Shepard and Kate
Garraway, who congratulated him on being “out and proud.”
Earlier in the broadcast, author Nichi
Hodgson discussed her sexuality.
“I have dated men, women, transmen,
transwomen, and across the gender spectrum and identify now as
bisexual,” she said. “The thing that has linked all these people
has been their brains.”
“We know that a certain percentage of
the population is also sapiosexual. They just might not know it
themselves, because we haven't used the term before. It's always
existed, we just didn't have a word for it,” Hodgson said.
Waiting backstage, Ronson heard the
discussion. He said that he had not previously known about
sapiosexuality.