The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on
Thursday announced that it would honor out singer Ricky Martin at its
upcoming National Dinner in Washington, D.C.
The nation's largest LGBT rights
advocate said that it would present Martin with its National
Visibility Award on September 28.
“With his unique voice and passionate
activism, Ricky Martin has used his international stage to advocate
for LGBTQ people around the world,” HRC President Alphonso David
said in a statement. “Ricky is an artist, an advocate and a
philanthropist, and we look forward to celebrating all of this
important work by honoring him with the National Visibility Award at
the Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner.”
Martin came out gay in 2010 after
denying rumors about his sexual orientation. He married conceptual
artist Jwan Yosef in 2017. The couple is raising three children.
Martin was outspoken and attended
protests against former Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló,
who used homophobic language in private messages.
(Related: Ricky
Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda demand Puerto Rico governor resign.)
The 23rd annual HRC Nation
Dinner will take place on September 28 at the Washington Convention
Center in Washington, D.C.