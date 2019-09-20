The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Thursday announced that it would honor out singer Ricky Martin at its upcoming National Dinner in Washington, D.C.

The nation's largest LGBT rights advocate said that it would present Martin with its National Visibility Award on September 28.

“With his unique voice and passionate activism, Ricky Martin has used his international stage to advocate for LGBTQ people around the world,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “Ricky is an artist, an advocate and a philanthropist, and we look forward to celebrating all of this important work by honoring him with the National Visibility Award at the Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner.”

Martin came out gay in 2010 after denying rumors about his sexual orientation. He married conceptual artist Jwan Yosef in 2017. The couple is raising three children.

Martin was outspoken and attended protests against former Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló, who used homophobic language in private messages.

The 23rd annual HRC Nation Dinner will take place on September 28 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.