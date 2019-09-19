Two openly gay journalists are among the four moderators of CNN's upcoming presidential town hall on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender issues.

The historic town hall, titled “Power of our Pride,” is being hosted by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and will take place on October 10, the eve of the 31st annual National Coming Out Day.

CNN on Wednesday announced that nine candidates had confirmed their participation, including former Vice President Joe Biden, businessman Tom Steyer, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, and Senators Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, and Elizabeth Warren.

CNN has devoted 4 1/2 hours to the event.

“Two candidates will appear back-to-back each hour throughout the event and take questions from the audience and a CNN moderator,” CNN said.

Moderators include out journalists Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper. Dana Bash and Chris Cuomo will also participate.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and businessman Andrew Yang each cited scheduling conflicts in declining HRC's invitation to participate in the town hall, CNN reported.

The event will take place at The Novo in Los Angeles.