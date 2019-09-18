Tech entrepreneur Josh Owens has launched a bid to become Indiana's first openly gay governor.

Owens, the 34-year-old CEO of digital strategy firm SupplyKick, filed gubernatorial paperwork on Monday.

“I'm running for governor now because I believe in an Indiana where teachers are paid what they deserve and where all are welcomed, respected, and protected,” he said in a statement. “We need a leader who will ensure our state budget, policies, and laws reflect a bold and inclusive vision for collective Hoosier success.”

Owens is among the first announced candidates running for the Democratic nomination in 2020. The Democratic nominee will face off against Republican Governor Eric Holcomb, who has a 50% approval rating, according to the latest survey of governors conducted by Morning Consult.

Owens is a lifelong Indiana resident. He and his husband Andy live in Indianapolis.