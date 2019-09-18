A four-episode mini-season of Queer
Eye from Japan lands on Netflix November 1.
In a trailer for the Tokyo season of
Queer Eye, the Fab Five – Antoni Porowski (food and wine),
Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Tan France (fashion), Bobby Berk
(interior design), and Karamo Brown (culture) – decide to visit
Japan during a group text exchange with model/actor Kiko Mizuhara.
Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe also
appears in the trailer.
“The Fab Five bring their message of
self-care and compassion to four Japanese men and women while
exploring the country's rich culture and cuisine,” the season's
description reads.
(Related: RuPaul,
Queer
Eye
win Creative Arts Emmys.)
Queer Eye: We're in Japan!
arrives November 1.