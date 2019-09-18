A four-episode mini-season of Queer Eye from Japan lands on Netflix November 1.

In a trailer for the Tokyo season of Queer Eye, the Fab Five – Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Tan France (fashion), Bobby Berk (interior design), and Karamo Brown (culture) – decide to visit Japan during a group text exchange with model/actor Kiko Mizuhara.

Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe also appears in the trailer.

“The Fab Five bring their message of self-care and compassion to four Japanese men and women while exploring the country's rich culture and cuisine,” the season's description reads.

Queer Eye: We're in Japan! arrives November 1.