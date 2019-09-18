Pose star Angelica Ross will host GLAAD's upcoming Democratic presidential forum, making her the first transgender person to host such an event.

The first-of-its-kind event will take place Friday, September 20.

“I'm so READY & excited to be hosting the #LGBTQforum on Friday with @glaad @oneiowa, @theAdvocateMag and @gazettedotcom to ensure that presidential candidates are talking about issues important to LGBTQ voters!” Ross tweeted.

According to LGBT glossy Out, the forum, hosted by GLAAD, The Advocate, The Gazette and One Iowa, will be attended by Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Sestak, and Marianne Williamson.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) will host a similar town hall that will be broadcast on CNN during prime time on October 10, the eve of the 31st annual National Coming Out Day.

(Related: Democratic presidential candidates to discuss LGBT rights on eve of Coming Out Day.)