Pose star Angelica Ross will
host GLAAD's upcoming Democratic presidential forum, making her the
first transgender person to host such an event.
The first-of-its-kind event will take
place Friday, September 20.
“I'm so READY & excited to be
hosting the #LGBTQforum on Friday with @glaad @oneiowa,
@theAdvocateMag and @gazettedotcom to ensure that presidential
candidates are talking about issues important to LGBTQ voters!”
Ross tweeted.
According to LGBT glossy Out,
the forum, hosted by GLAAD, The Advocate, The Gazette and One Iowa,
will be attended by Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Cory
Booker, Kamala Harris, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar,
Joe Sestak, and Marianne Williamson.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) will
host a similar town hall that will be broadcast on CNN during prime
time on October 10, the eve of the 31st annual National
Coming Out Day.
(Related: Democratic
presidential candidates to discuss LGBT rights on eve of Coming Out
Day.)