Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron
says in a new book that introducing marriage equality in England and
Wales is one of the things he is “proudest” of.
The government legalized same-sex
marriage in 2014.
In an excerpt from his upcoming book,
For the Record, Cameron,
who stepped down following the results of the Brexit referendum, said
that he lost party members over the issue.
“Equal marriage was one of the most
contentious, hard-fought and divisive issues during my times as prime
minister,” Cameron wrote.
“We would lose party members; one
even came to my surgery and tore up their membership card in front of
me.”
“It was an issue that I would worry
and even wobble over. But I have absolutely no regrets, and it is one
of the things of which I’m proudest,” he
added.