The Arizona Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a local business did not have to serve gay and lesbian couples.

Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski, owners of Brush & Nib Studio, which specializes in custom wedding invitations, sued Phoenix over its LGBT protections ordinance.

The women argued that creating wedding invitations for gay and lesbian couples forces them to celebrate such unions. They said that the ordinance conflicts with their religious beliefs and violates their freedoms of speech and religion.

In a 4-3 decision, the state's highest court agreed.

“Duka and Koski’s beliefs about same-sex marriage may seem old-fashioned, or even offensive to some,” Justice Andrew Gould wrote for the majority. “But the guarantees of free speech and freedom of religion are not only for those who are deemed sufficiently enlightened, advanced, or progressive. They are for everyone.”

Gould said that the ordinance violated the Arizona Constitution's free speech clause.

“In examining the text of Arizona’s free speech clause, we first observe that whereas the First Amendment is phrased as a constraint on government…our state’s provision, by contrast, is a guarantee of the individual right to ‘freely speak, write, and publish,’ subject only to constraint for the abuse of that right,” Gould wrote. “Thus, by its terms, the Arizona Constitution provides broader protections for free speech than the First Amendment.”

The women were represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

“Joanna and Breanna work with all people; they just don’t promote all messages,” ADF senior attorney Jonathan Scruggs said. “They, like all creative professionals, should be free to create art consistent with their convictions without the threat of government punishment. Instead, government must protect the freedom of artists to choose which messages to express through their own creations. The court was right to find that protections for free speech and religion protect the freedom of creative professionals to choose for themselves what messages to express through their custom artwork.”

Duka and Koski turned to the Arizona Supreme Court after losing in lower courts. Last year, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled that Brush & Nib cannot legally refuse to sell their custom-made invitations to same-sex couples.