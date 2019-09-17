After UK rugby star Gareth Thomas
revealed he's living with HIV, Prince Harry hailed him as an
“absolute legend.”
Thomas, who came out publicly as gay in
2009 and retired from the sport in 2011, said that he was forced by
blackmailers to announce his status publicly.
(Related: Gareth
Thomas reveals he's HIV-positive; says blackmailers threatened to
expose him.)
“Even though I have been forced to
tell you this, I choose to fight, to educate, and break the stigma
around this subject,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.
Prince Harry hailed Thomas for coming
forward.
“Gareth, you are an absolute legend!
In sharing your story of being HIV+, you are saving lives and
shattering stigma, by showing you can be strong and resilient while
living with HIV,” he said on Twitter.
"We should all be appalled by the
way you were forced to speak your truth, it is yours and yours alone
to share on your terms and I and millions stand with you,” he
added.