After UK rugby star Gareth Thomas revealed he's living with HIV, Prince Harry hailed him as an “absolute legend.”

Thomas, who came out publicly as gay in 2009 and retired from the sport in 2011, said that he was forced by blackmailers to announce his status publicly.

“Even though I have been forced to tell you this, I choose to fight, to educate, and break the stigma around this subject,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Prince Harry hailed Thomas for coming forward.

“Gareth, you are an absolute legend! In sharing your story of being HIV+, you are saving lives and shattering stigma, by showing you can be strong and resilient while living with HIV,” he said on Twitter.

"We should all be appalled by the way you were forced to speak your truth, it is yours and yours alone to share on your terms and I and millions stand with you,” he added.