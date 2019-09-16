Two men who survived the Pulse nightclub shooting hosted an “ex-gay” rally in Orlando on Saturday.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the rally took place at Lake Eola Park and was attended by over 100 people. The outlet likened the event to a “church service with a gospel band and messages of worship.”

Angel Colon, 29, and Luis Javier Ruiz, 36, who created the ministry Fearless Identity after the 2016 shooting, hosted the rally with the Family Policy Council, a Christian conservative group opposed to LGBT rights.

Colon and Ruiz claim to be “overcomers of homosexuality.”

During the rally, Ruiz told the crowd that his ministry does not practice conversion therapy, a controversial practice that aims to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. It is also known as “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

“I want to make a public declaration: This is not conversion therapy. This is not electrotherapy. This is not shock therapy. This is all the Holy Spirit; this is the man that died on the cross,” Ruiz told the crowd. “This man never cheated on me, never slept with my best friend. He's the man on the cross.”

Others who spoke said that they had left the LGBT “lifestyle” after finding religion.

Forty-nine people died and 53 were injured when a lone gunman opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub, a gay bar in Orlando.

The rally took place as activists in Orange County call for a ban on such therapies.