RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Queer Eye were among the winners at this weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The ceremony took place over both nights at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

RuPaul's Drag Race took home awards for Outstanding Hairstyling and Outstanding Costumes, while its host, RuPaul Charles, won his fourth consecutive Emmy Award for best host of a reality or competition program.

RuPaul is now tied with Survivor host Jeff Probst for most wins in the category.

RuPaul dedicated his award to Jacqueline Wilson, an executive producer on the show who recently passed.

“I show up to work because I love drag queens, love dramatic people, love being around people who march to a different drummer,” RuPaul is quoted as saying backstage by the Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix's Queer Eye won four Emmys, including its second consecutive award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

“HOLY CRAP, WE WON 4 EMMY's LAST NIGHT!” Tan France, the show's fashion guy, said on Instagram. “What a night.”

Randy Rainbow, who this year received his first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series category, lost out to Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

“Not bad for my first rodeo,” Rainbow captioned a photo of himself at the event on Instagram. “Meanwhile my mother was more excited that @anthonyanderson asked her for a tic-tac.”