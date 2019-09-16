RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race,
and Queer Eye were among the winners at this weekend's
Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
The ceremony took place over both
nights at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
RuPaul's Drag Race took home
awards for Outstanding Hairstyling and Outstanding Costumes, while
its host, RuPaul Charles, won his fourth consecutive Emmy Award for
best host of a reality or competition program.
RuPaul is now tied with Survivor
host Jeff Probst for most wins in the category.
RuPaul dedicated his award to
Jacqueline Wilson, an executive producer on the show who recently
passed.
“I show up to work because I love
drag queens, love dramatic people, love being around people who march
to a different drummer,” RuPaul is quoted as saying backstage by
the Hollywood Reporter.
Netflix's Queer Eye won four
Emmys, including its second consecutive award for Outstanding
Structured Reality Program.
“HOLY CRAP, WE WON 4 EMMY's LAST
NIGHT!” Tan France, the show's fashion guy, said on Instagram.
“What a night.”
Randy Rainbow, who this year received
his first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Short Form Variety
Series category, lost out to Carpool Karaoke: The Series.
“Not bad for my first rodeo,”
Rainbow captioned a photo of himself at the event on Instagram.
“Meanwhile my mother was more excited that @anthonyanderson asked
her for a tic-tac.”