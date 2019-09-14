Out singer Sam Smith has changes pronouns to “they/them.”

The 27-year-old Smith made the announcement on social media.

“Today is a good day so here goes,” Smith wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM. After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

Smith came out as non-binary in April but said at the time that they still preferred the pronouns “he/him.”

Smith, who said they were “very nervous” about the announcement, received thousands of mostly supportive comments.

“Love you all,” they wrote.

“P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open,” the singer wrote.