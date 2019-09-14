Out singer Sam Smith has changes
pronouns to “they/them.”
The 27-year-old Smith made the
announcement on social media.
“Today is a good day so here goes,”
Smith wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I've decided I am changing
my pronouns to THEY/THEM. After a lifetime of being at war with my
gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”
Smith came out as non-binary in April
but said at the time that they still preferred the pronouns “he/him.”
Smith, who said they were “very
nervous” about the announcement, received thousands of mostly
supportive comments.
“Love you all,” they wrote.
“P.s. I am at no stage just yet to
eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I
can't wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be
VISIBLE and open,” the singer wrote.