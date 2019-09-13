Olympic freeskier Gus Kenworthy and transgender activist Laith Ashley cover the October issue of UK LGBT glossy Attitude.

In the issue, Kenworthy, who came out gay in 2015, and Ashley, a model, discuss violence against the transgender community.

“I feel 'gay' and 'gay Pride' have sort of become this umbrella term for everyone in the community,” said Kenworthy, 25.

“But when you think back to what happened at Stonewall and even before that in San Francisco, there were trans people at the forefront, trans people fighting for our liberation... and they didn't get that recognition.”

"It’s sometimes difficult to comprehend other people’s struggles. You think about your own struggle and if the people you are hanging out with are also people who are similar in the way they identify, and even though the community is this incredible, beautiful, melting pot of people, it can also be segregated in a way where gay people don’t hang out with lesbians and trans people,” he said.

Ashley, 29, said that he has experienced being misgendered by “people both within and outside our community.”

“There was one situation about 18 months ago in West Hollywood where a guy was just really disrespectful. I was with a friend, waiting for an Uber and I looked over and noticed a group of three gay men talking and they kept whispering to each other, looking over at me,” Ashley said.

"One of the guys gets up and I notice him coming towards me and he says, 'Oh, so those guys over there said that you’re a woman. Is that true?' I thought: 'What did you say to me?' And he was like, 'Oh, it is true. Yeah, that's a woman.'”

"I was enraged but I knew I couldn’t react. However, violence does happen and because there is, at times, a need to be viewed as hypermasculine, as male, and to be respected as a man, a lot of trans men tend to stay silent when they do experience violence from a partner, because it’s something that is expected to happen only to women. And if it does happen to a man, they 'should be able to handle it.' That way of thinking is a product of toxic masculinity,” he said.