Out actress Ellen Page has said that
she would be “thrilled” to exclusively play queer roles for the
rest of her career.
Page, 32, made her comments while
participating in a panel at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, which
premiered her documentary There's Something in the Water. The
film, which Page co-directed with Ian Daniel, looks at environmental
racism – how environmental damage disproportionately affects
minorities – in Nova Scotia.
According to NBC News, Page said she
has been asked whether she's “worried about being typecast” as
queer.
“You would never ask a heterosexual
actress that, as being typecast as straight,” Page said. “Why
would I not want to play those roles? Quite frankly, I would be
thrilled if it's every role I ever played again!”
Page also talked about the pressure she
felt not to come out gay.
“I came out when I was 27 years old.
Like, what? I wasn't talking about who I was and being my authentic
self because I was an actress in Hollywood,” she said. “That's
absurd. We need to look at these things as absurd.”