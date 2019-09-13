Bowen Yang has joined the cast of NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Yang is among the three comedians added to the sketch comedy show's upcoming 45th season. Chloe Fineman and Shane Gillis have also joined the show.

According to TV Line, Yang joined SNL's writing staff last season. He also played North Korean leader Kim Jon Un in a skit opposite host Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) in March.

Yang is the show's first Asian American and first queer Asian castmember.

SNL also announced that former castmember Eddie Murphy will host the show's holiday episode on December 21 and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) will host the show on October 5.

Woody Harrelson will host the show's 45th season premiere episode on September 28.