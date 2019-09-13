Bowen Yang has joined the cast of NBC's
Saturday Night Live.
Yang is among the three comedians added
to the sketch comedy show's upcoming 45th season. Chloe
Fineman and Shane Gillis have also joined the show.
According to TV Line, Yang
joined SNL's writing staff last season. He also played North
Korean leader Kim Jon Un in a skit opposite host Sandra Oh (Killing
Eve) in March.
Yang is the show's first Asian American
and first queer Asian castmember.
SNL also announced that former
castmember Eddie Murphy will host the show's holiday episode on
December 21 and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
will host the show on October 5.
Woody Harrelson will host the show's
45th season premiere episode on September 28.