Fox News Radio host Guy Benson on Saturday married partner Adam Wise at a winery in Napa Valley, California.

The 34-year-old Benson is the host of Fox News Radio's the Guy Benson Show and is a contributor to other Fox shows. Wise is a consultant.

The men said that they met through former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

Benson came out gay during a 2015 episode of Kelly's The Kelly File. Wise, inspired by Benson's story of being a gay conservative, reached out to his future husband. According to PEOPLE, the men bonded over “a Netflix binge session of Making a Murderer.”

Roughly 150 guests, including Kelly, attended the couple's wedding, which took place at the Charles Krug Winery, Napa Valley's oldest winery.

“What’s especially wonderful about this celebration is that in an age of so much division and partisan anger, our friends and family from across the ideological spectrum have joined us to celebrate our love,” Benson said.

“People talk a lot about inclusion, open-mindedness and tolerance; our wedding guests are living those values,” he added.