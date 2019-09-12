Fox News Radio host Guy Benson on
Saturday married partner Adam Wise at a winery in Napa Valley,
California.
The 34-year-old Benson is the host of
Fox News Radio's the Guy Benson Show and is a contributor to
other Fox shows. Wise is a consultant.
The men said that they met through
former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.
Benson came out gay during a 2015
episode of Kelly's The Kelly File. Wise, inspired by Benson's
story of being a gay conservative, reached out to his future husband.
According to PEOPLE,
the men bonded over “a Netflix binge session of Making a
Murderer.”
Roughly 150 guests, including Kelly,
attended the couple's wedding, which took place at the Charles Krug
Winery, Napa Valley's oldest winery.
“What’s especially wonderful about
this celebration is that in an age of so much division and partisan
anger, our friends and family from across the ideological spectrum
have joined us to celebrate our love,” Benson said.
“People talk a lot about inclusion,
open-mindedness and tolerance; our wedding guests are living those
values,” he added.