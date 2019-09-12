In a new cover interview, Ross Mathews says that the LGBT community has a problem with flamboyant men.

The 39-year-old Mathews rose to fame as an intern for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He currently hosts a podcast and appears as a judge on VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.

Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Mathews said that TV executives are “still a little wary of putting really flamboyant gay men on television.”

Mathews said that he's received hate mail from “homophobic straight people” and from the LGBT community.

“I got a ton of hate from the gay community too because at the time – and to an extent now – there was a lot of thinking that if you're flamboyant, you're setting the movement back by not being 'passable,'” he said.

“That has happened throughout my life: not only do I not fit in with the straight community, but then within my gay community, I need to tone it down because I’m the ‘wrong kind of gay.'”

“We cannot do that as a community. We need to celebrate each and every one of us,” he added.