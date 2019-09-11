The Richmond City Council on Monday approved a resolution calling on Virginia lawmakers to approve a bill that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to the Washington Blade, the vote was unanimous.

In a tweet, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney applauded the council's action.

“A city that values diversity, equity and inclusivity can’t stay silent about a barbaric and abusive practice that targets LGBTQ+ youth,” Stoney messaged.

“I am proud that members of Richmond’s City Council joined me in opposing the inhumane and regressive practice of conversion therapy and affirming the sexual orientation and identities of all Richmonders,” he added.

Similar bans have been enacted in 17 states plus the District of Columbia, including Colorado, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont.

(Related: Utah's governor issues directive to regulate “ex-gay” therapy.)