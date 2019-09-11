The Richmond City Council on Monday
approved a resolution calling on Virginia lawmakers to approve a bill
that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation
or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”
According to the
Washington
Blade, the vote was unanimous.
In a tweet, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney
applauded the council's action.
“A city that values diversity, equity
and inclusivity can’t stay silent about a barbaric and abusive
practice that targets LGBTQ+ youth,” Stoney messaged.
“I am proud that members of
Richmond’s City Council joined me in opposing the inhumane and
regressive practice of conversion therapy and affirming the sexual
orientation and identities of all Richmonders,” he added.
Similar bans have been enacted in 17
states plus the District of Columbia, including Colorado, California,
Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland,
Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York,
Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont.
(Related: Utah's
governor issues directive to regulate “ex-gay” therapy.)