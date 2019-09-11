In a recent interview, NFL free agent
Ryan Russell said that he believes the NFL is “ready” for an
openly LGBT athlete.
Russell, 27, who most recently played
with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, came out bisexual in a recent ESPN
profile and revealed on Instagram that he's dating a man.
During an appearance on CNN, Russell
said that coming out made him a better person.
“Once I finally felt ready to come
out, I just felt a weight lifted. I became a better brother. I became
a better son. I believe I’ll be a better teammate,” Russell said.
“I believe the NFL is in a great
position to be the hero in this story. I believe the NFL is ready to
support an openly LGBT athlete. I know they have the resources to
control any time of media hailstorm or distraction.”
“You can’t support an openly LGBTQ
player if there are no openly LGBTQ players. … Someone has to take
that first step,” he
added.