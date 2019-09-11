Christian conservative E.W. Jackson has criticized Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg's ideas about Christianity, calling them “more perverse than his lifestyle.”

Jackson, the Republican Party nominee for lieutenant governor of Virginia in 2013 who also unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2018, told his The Awakening radio listeners on Monday that he finds Buttigieg “the most loathsome” of all the Democratic presidential candidates.

“Of all the candidates, the one that I find the most loathsome, frankly, is Pete Buttigieg,” Jackson said, before criticizing the candidate for kissing his husband during a campaign rally.

“I do find that thoroughly disgusting,” he said. “Homosexuality is not normal and normal people find it disgusting.”

“Here’s what disgusts me about Pete Buttigieg. Unlike the other candidates who are openly and blatantly godless … Pete Buttigieg tries to couch his policy positions and his ideas and his persona as, somehow, this evangelical born-again Christian, but he has these bizarre ideas about what Christianity stands for and what it means. And I find that not only hypocritical, I find it – folks, if I may say it this way – I find it more perverse than his lifestyle.”

“When you start invoking God, you have gone beyond your sin, you are into blasphemous sin,” he continued. “You know what I liken this to? I liken this to, folks, to a pastor or a priest utilizing, exploiting a vulnerable member of his or her parish or church and telling them that this is what God wants them to do. They are sexually abusing someone in their parish and then using God as an excuse, ‘Well, God wants you to do this.’ Folks, to me, that’s more perverse than the sin itself … How can you invoke God’s name as justification for your sin? I find that so appallingly depraved that I can’t even find the words to express it, and that’s what Pete Buttigieg is doing.”

On the campaign trail, Buttigieg, an Episcopalian, often talks about his faith. During a recent appearance on NBC's Today Show, Buttigieg said that he can't imagine God belongs to the Republican Party.

“It's important to me,” Buttigieg said about his religion. “And I think it's also important that we stop seeing religion used as a kind of cudgel as if God belonged to a political party. And if he did, I can't imagine it would be the one that sent the current president into the White House.”