Uber has reportedly fired the New Jersey driver who kicked out a lesbian couple after they shared a kiss on the cheek.

Kristin Michele and Jenn Mangan said that the incident happened on their way to a Zac Brown Band concert in Camden on Friday night.

The women told NJ.com that the driver kicked them out after Michele leaned over and kissed Mangan on the cheek.

Michele started recording a video after the driver told her that she “won't have that.”

“Are you kicking me out because I'm gay?” Michele asked the driver.

“Yes, I am. Yes. Get out,” the female driver responded.

Uber said in a statement that it had fired the driver.

“Uber does not tolerate discrimination in any form and we have been in contact with this rider,” the company said. “We removed the driver's access to the app as soon as we were made aware of this incident.”