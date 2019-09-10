Uber has reportedly fired the New
Jersey driver who kicked out a lesbian couple after they shared a
kiss on the cheek.
Kristin Michele and Jenn Mangan said
that the incident happened on their way to a Zac Brown Band concert
in Camden on Friday night.
The women told NJ.com
that the driver kicked them out after Michele leaned over and kissed
Mangan on the cheek.
Michele started recording a video after
the driver told her that she “won't have that.”
“Are you kicking me out because I'm
gay?” Michele asked the driver.
“Yes, I am. Yes. Get out,” the
female driver responded.
Uber said in a statement that it had
fired the driver.
“Uber does not tolerate
discrimination in any form and we have been in contact with this
rider,” the company said. “We removed the driver's access to the
app as soon as we were made aware of this incident.”