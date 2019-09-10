Irish actor Andrew Scott would rather
you don't describe him as “openly gay.”
The 42-year-old Scott is best known for
playing Jim Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock and “the hot
priest” in Amazon's Fleabag.
Speaking with British GQ
magazine, Scott said that the term suggests people are not honest
about their sexuality.
“You're never described as openly gay
at a party. 'This is my openly gay friend Darren.' 'She's openly
Irish,'” he said.
“It implies a defiance I don't feel,”
he said.
Scott came out in a 2013 interview with
the UK's The Independent.
Scott also weighed in on the debate
about whether gay actors can play straight roles.
“Sexuality isn't something you can
cultivate, particularly,” he
told GQ.
“It isn't a talent. … You believe the relationship, that's my
job.”