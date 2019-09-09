A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has thwarted efforts by a conservative mayor to ban a comic book showing two men kissing.

The “Avengers: The Children's Crusade” comic includes a kiss between superheroes Wiccan and Hulkling.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, said that he acted to protect children from “sexual content.”

Crivella had ordered Rio's Book Biennial to withdraw the book from sale.

On Sunday, Chief Justice Jose Dias Toffoli overturned a lower court's order that sided with Crivella. The mayor's office said that it would appeal the decision, the AP reported.

CNN reported on Saturday, that the comic had sold out at the book fair.