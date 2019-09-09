A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has
thwarted efforts by a conservative mayor to ban a comic book showing
two men kissing.
The “Avengers: The Children's
Crusade” comic includes a kiss between superheroes Wiccan and
Hulkling.
Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella,
a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, said that he acted to protect
children from “sexual content.”
Crivella had ordered Rio's Book
Biennial to withdraw the book from sale.
On Sunday, Chief Justice Jose Dias
Toffoli overturned a lower court's order that sided with Crivella.
The mayor's office said that it would appeal the decision, the AP
reported.
CNN reported on Saturday, that the
comic had sold out at the book fair.