A New Jersey Uber driver kicked out a lesbian couple after they shared a kiss on the cheek.

Kristin Michele and Jenn Mangan said that the incident happened on their way to a Zac Brown Band concert in Camden on Friday night.

The women told NJ.com that the driver kicked them out after Michele leaned over and kissed Mangan on the cheek.

Michele started recording a video after the driver told her that she “won't have that.”

“Are you kicking me out because I'm gay?” Michele asked the driver.

“Yes, I am. Yes. Get out,” the female driver responded.

The video shows the driver threatening to call the police on the women.

“Eventually, it was obvious this wasn't getting resolved, so I just got out of the car,” Michele said. The couple took a train to the concert.

Mangan said that the video had more than 13,000 views and over 300 comments on Facebook as of Saturday afternoon.