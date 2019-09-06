President Donald Trump wants NBC to
fire Debra Messing, whom he described as a “McCarthy style racist.”
Messing, who co-stars on Will &
Grace, in recent days has taken aim at Trump. She first called on
the Hollywood Reporter to publish the names of people
attending a fundraiser for Trump in Beverly Hills. She later
apologized for tweeting a photo of an Alabama church sign that read
“a black vote for Trump is mental illness.”
“Bad 'actress' Debra The Mess Messing
is in hot water,” Trump tweeted. “She wants to create a
'Blacklist' of Trump supporters, & is being accused of
McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the
terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness.”
“If Roseanne Barr … said what she
did, even on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off
television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to
continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”
Comedian Terrence K. Williams, a black
Trump supporter, said that he was offended by Messing's comments and
promoted the hashtag #RacistDebraMessing.
Messing responded to Trump by promoting
a New Yorker magazine story with the headline: “Trump's
Wacky, Angry, and Extreme August.”
“I truly hope his family gets him the
help he needs. Sad,” Messing added in the tweet.