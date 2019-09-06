President Donald Trump wants NBC to fire Debra Messing, whom he described as a “McCarthy style racist.”

Messing, who co-stars on Will & Grace, in recent days has taken aim at Trump. She first called on the Hollywood Reporter to publish the names of people attending a fundraiser for Trump in Beverly Hills. She later apologized for tweeting a photo of an Alabama church sign that read “a black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

“Bad 'actress' Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water,” Trump tweeted. “She wants to create a 'Blacklist' of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness.”

“If Roseanne Barr … said what she did, even on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”

Comedian Terrence K. Williams, a black Trump supporter, said that he was offended by Messing's comments and promoted the hashtag #RacistDebraMessing.

Messing responded to Trump by promoting a New Yorker magazine story with the headline: “Trump's Wacky, Angry, and Extreme August.”

“I truly hope his family gets him the help he needs. Sad,” Messing added in the tweet.