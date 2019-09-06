New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Bees has defended his decision to appear in a public service announcement for Focus on the Family.

Focus on the Family, founded in 1977 in California by James Dobson, has a long record of opposing LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage. While Dobson's successor, Jim Daly, has toned down the group's anti-LGBT rhetoric, the evangelical Christian group remains opposed to LGBT rights.

(Related: James Dobson: Children “saddest victims” of gay marriage ruling.)

Brees appeared in a 20-second PSA that encourages children to bring their Bibles to school on Thursday, October 3.

“I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day and share God's love with friends,” he said in the video. “You're not alone.”

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Brees defended his decision to appear in the PSA.

“It was not promoting any group, certainly not promoting any group that is associated with that type of behavior,” Brees said. “I know that there are, unfortunately, Christian organizations out there that are involved in that kind of thing, and to me that is totally against what being Christian is all about. Being Christian is love. It’s forgiveness, it’s respecting all, it’s accepting all.”

In 2010, Brees recorded an anti-bullying PSA for teens that aired on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.