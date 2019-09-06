Appearing Wednesday on Fox Nation, actor Isaiah Washington said that he was walking away from the Democratic Party and backing President Donald Trump.

“Walking away … is a sacrifice, it's a risk, and there's a penalty for it,” Washington told Nuff Said host Tyrus. “The reason why I've chosen to walk away from the Democratic Party as I know it … is that something doesn't feel right.”

“If I look at the political image of the Democratic Party over the last 50 years of my life since I was 5, and very little has changed for my community, then I have some questions – more than questions.”

He claimed that other conservatives in Hollywood are too afraid to “come out of the closet.”

“You got a lot of conservative or centric libertarian-minded people that really care about other people but they are terrified to come out of the closet and say anything that's not in line with the Democratic Party,” he said.

Washington is a supporter of the #WalkAway campaign. It urges voters to leave the “divisive” Democratic Party.

In April, Washington, who endorsed Jill Stein for president in 2016, tweeted that Trump was more supportive of “the Black Agenda” than former President Barack Obama.

“I voted for 44 twice. I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct,” he messaged, referring to a 2019 law that reforms the federal prison system.

In 2007, Washington, who most recently appeared on the CW's science fiction series The 100, was fired from the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy after he hurled a gay slur at co-star T.R. Knight. The incident made headlines and shortly thereafter Knight came out as gay.