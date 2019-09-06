“Ex-gay” activist McKrae Game has come out as gay and renounced conversion therapy as harmful.

Game's coming out comes after he was fired by the organization he led for 20 years, Hope for Wholeness, one of the nation's most expansive conversion therapy ministries. The goal of Hope for Wholeness is to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals. Game was fired in November 2017 for his use of male pornography.

“Conversion therapy is not just a lie, but it's very harmful,” Game told The Post and Courier. “Because it's false advertising.”

Game, 51, and his wife of 23 years have two grown children. Game said that his wife Julie knows he's gay.

During a Facebook live event on Wednesday, Game said that there are people “very angry” at him for coming out.

LGBT activist Kim Williams, who appeared on the stream, said that Game “was just as abused and brainwashed as the people he wanted to save. He was suffering.”

Game has said that he “felt homosexual” at “around 5 or 6” and enjoyed wearing his sister's clothes in secret. He underwent conservation therapy for years before deciding to start his own ministry. After he cheated on his wife with a man, Game said in 2009 that heterosexuality is like learning to ride a bike.

“Coming out of homosexuality it's like trying to learn a bike,” he said. “You're going to fall a bunch of times. I just kept getting back on the bike and riding.”